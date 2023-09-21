Juniper Networks has announced new Juniper Apstra capabilities that enhance operator experiences to facilitate the deployment and operations of private data centre infrastructures.

With the introduction of new experience-first data centre features, including simplified data collection and visualisation via graph databases, tighter flow data integration from multivendor switches and automated provisioning via Terraform, Juniper’s customers can continue to leverage Apstra as the premier solution for intent-based networking and automated data centre assurance with even more management capabilities, that make private data centres as flexible and agile to operate as cloud-based infrastructures.

Budget constraints, skills shortages and increasing complexity continue to drive the need for automated data centre operations. As the pioneer of intent-based networking, Juniper Apstra provides exceptional value by automating and validating the design, deployment and operation of multivendor data centre networks. In addition, it provides a single source of truth for predicting, analysing and troubleshooting ongoing operations. With the latest release of Apstra software, customers and partners get even more value, which includes:

Simple data collection and visualisation: Building on Apstra’s powerful, unique graph database, users can now easily customise intent-based analytics probes for telemetry and visibility into network operations, then easily explore and visualise the data using the new database query interface included in Apstra 4.2.0. The easy-to-use, no-code user interface enables new users to easily query and explore the database while allowing experienced users to write customised graph queries.

Complete network visibility with integrated flow data: Multivendor flow data through Apstra provides granular visibility for in-depth analysis and insights into the application traffic flows traversing the network without the complexity and cost of a separate monitoring system. When paired with Apstra’s telemetry and analytics features, these capabilities simplify and speed troubleshooting, enable better performance management, capacity planning and cost control, and improve security and compliance – regardless of vendor.

Automated and streamlined network provisioning with Terraform: Companies currently using the Terraform Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) platform to automate their public cloud deployments can now use the Terraform provider for Apstra to automatically push configurations to the data centre through Apstra without any API programming. By simplifying network operations, Terraform and Apstra accelerate the delivery of new services, giving organisations a data centre solution modelled after the simplicity and agility of the cloud.

When these features are coupled with Apstra’s existing intent-based networking capabilities and Juniper validated designs, organisations can simplify and standardise data centre architectures to achieve hyperscaler-like efficiencies.