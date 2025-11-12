Schneider, DataCentre UK deliver £1.4m modular DC

Author: Joe Peck

Schneider Electric, a global energy technology company, in partnership with its EcoXpert Partner DataCentre UK, has delivered a new modular data centre for South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT).

The £1.4 million project seeks to strengthen the Trust’s digital infrastructure, improving energy efficiency, operational resilience, and capacity to support future healthcare demands.

Supporting digital transformation and scalable healthcare infrastructure

Facing growing pressure on legacy systems, Innovate Healthcare Services required a modern, scalable, and secure data centre.

The new facility incorporates Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Data Centre technology, including APC NetShelter racks, modular cooling units, APC power distribution units (PDUs), and Easy UPS systems.

Together, these components should provide greater resiliency and efficiency, while supporting the Trust’s sustainability goals.

Paul Almond, MD at DataCentre UK, says, “As an EcoXpert Partner to Schneider Electric, we have integrated Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Data Centre solutions into the design.

“These solutions are pre-engineered, configurable, and scalable, encompassing racks, power, cooling, and management systems, aimed at maximising resiliency, sustainability, and efficiency.

“Innovate and SWFT trusted our design and our selection of products and approved us to proceed with the build-out.”

Improving energy performance and sustainability

The upgraded infrastructure has reportedly reduced the Trust’s data centre energy consumption by an estimated 60% compared with its previous setup.

Enhanced monitoring and management capabilities allow continuous optimisation of performance and efficiency, in line with SWFT’s Green Plan.

“It was all built around sustainability,” notes Mike Conlon, Associate Director of Technology Services at Innovate Healthcare Services. “Conservatively, we are now using 60% less electricity on the same amount of IT load, based on the previous server room implementation, and the system has been designed with an expected annualised PUE of 1.2.”

Ongoing operation and maintenance will be provided through a year-round support agreement managed by DataCentre UK and Schneider Electric.

Strengthening healthcare resilience through infrastructure partnerships

Karlton Gray, Director of Channels, UK & Ireland, Schneider Electric, comments, “With data centres underpinning critical healthcare services, it’s essential that infrastructure delivers the highest levels of reliability, scalability, and sustainability.

“Our solutions have helped Innovate significantly improve their environmental footprint, while maintaining exceptional operational performance, and delivered a healthcare environment built for the future.”

The project demonstrates how modular and energy-efficient data centre designs can support digital transformation across the healthcare sector, helping organisations meet sustainability targets while maintaining continuity of care.

