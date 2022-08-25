Vertiv has named Cheryl Lim the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Cheryl will report directly to CEO Rob Johnson and lead the development and execution of HR strategy in support of Vertiv’s business goals.

Cheryl brings more than two decades of experience leading human resources teams, supporting organisational transformation, and supplying data-driven insights for global HR operations in the manufacturing space. Prior to joining Vertiv, she spent more than 20 years holding various HR leadership positions at Honeywell and was most recently the vice president of Human Resources at ITT.

“Cheryl is an accomplished leader with extensive experience developing and executing high-level HR visions, strategies and results,” says Rob. “Her tremendous knowledge, backed by a successful track record of leading teams, acquiring talent and managing change across large global companies, will support the high-performing culture that is Vertiv’s backbone.”

“Vertiv’s leaders have a vision for employee growth and well-being that aligns perfectly with the philosophy I followed during my 20 years in HR leadership,” Cheryl comments. “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with a team of forward-thinking individuals and to implement strategies to help Vertiv support the organisation.”

www.vertiv.com