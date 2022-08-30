Johnson Controls has announced its new collaboration with 3Degrees. The partnership aims to accelerate building owners and operators progress toward net zero by leveraging 3Degrees’ large-scale environmental commodity solutions, including Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) transactions, long-term renewable energy procurement, carbon credit portfolio management, transportation decarbonisation and climate advisory services.

“The need for global net zero solutions has never been greater, and global organisations are turning to Johnson Controls to help them achieve their goals,” says Dan Svejnar, Vice President, Renewable Services, Sustainable Infrastructure, Johnson Controls. “This collaboration with 3Degrees provides customers with market-sourced renewable energy supply services, which, together with energy efficiency, is one of the most effective paths for customers to take in order to address operational carbon emissions and achieve net zero.”

The energy supply services can be delivered as part of the comprehensive Johnson Controls OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings offering or as a stand-alone service. OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings designs, digitises, and deploys net zero solutions at any stage. The steps range from goal setting and facility-wide digitalisation to distributed energy strategies and renewable energy supply services. The solution is also available as a performance-based service where customers pay for the outcome with a fixed monthly fee to lower their inherent risk and avoid capital investments.

The latest climate report released by IPCC indicates that we have a rapidly closing window to work with in order to avoid irreversible adverse climate change and reach net zero by 2050. Scientists are calling for an immediate decrease in greenhouse emissions after findings showed carbon levels continuing to increase. The United Nations’ Paris Agreement target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is fast approaching, causing governments, businesses, and organisations around the world to rearchitect regulations and hold themselves accountable. The collaboration with 3Degrees will support Johnson Controls’ global customers to meet these environmental targets.

“The challenge is clear – building emissions currently account for nearly 40% of total global emissions,” says Scott Martin, Vice President and Head of Global Commercial Business at 3Degrees. “It’s through partnership, innovation, and steadfast commitment that we drive meaningful decarbonisation. This partnership offers customers end-to-end climate solutions to accelerate our collective progress to net zero emissions.”

