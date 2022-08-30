DataQube has appointed Claude Sassoulas as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to head up the company’s next stage of corporate growth and explore its expansion plans.

Claude has over 25 years’ experience in building and running major B2B organisations within the ICT, telecom infrastructure, managed services, and cloud sectors. Prior to joining DataQube, he spent four years as COO at InterCloud. He was also the Managing Director (Europe) at Tata Communications for 13 years, where he grew the business from the ground up to a $500m company.

Under his leadership, DataQube is looking forward to building on the progress it has made so far in the edge computing space and continuing to establish its novel offering as the go-to solution for localised data processing. Over the forthcoming weeks, he will be bolstering DataQube’s commercial and technical expertise through targeted recruitment and overseeing the establishment of a global reseller and partner network.

“I’m delighted to be joining this disruptive company during such an exciting growth phase,” says Claude. “Demand for real-time data handling is growing now that 5G rollouts and the technologies they support are gaining momentum, and existing edge facilities are struggling to deliver. Our solution’s flexible architecture, HPC capabilities, green credentials, and compelling price point are set to be a real game changer in the data centre industry.”

“Claude’s proven ability to scale businesses in telecoms and cloud infrastructure will be invaluable to the commercialisation and development of DataQube,” says Anne-Laure de la Roche, Head of Asset Management at RGREEN INVEST. “Global digitalisation is driving the need for sustainable data handling at the edge, and DataQube is the optimal solution.”

Unlike conventional data centre installations, DataQube pods can be fully up and running within a six-month timeframe, for 50% less Capex and with one of the lowest PUE in the industry. These performance and sustainability advantages, together with the solution’s person-free design and lightweight structure make installations possible in a diverse range of locations where traditional installations are neither practical nor feasible. Moreover, DataQube’s efficient use of space and optimised IT capacity, along with its ability to dramatically lower overall energy usage and CO2 emissions, is setting a new standard in the industry.

