Veeam Software has announced the winners of the Veeam ProPartner Awards for 2022 in the UK and Ireland. The awards are held annually to reward the success and commitment of Veeam ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud and Service Provider (VCSP) partners. As a partner-centric organisation, Veeam recognises partners that leveraged customer support and Veeam expertise to deliver modern data protection in increasingly complex IT environments so that the most diverse workload types, data, and applications are protected.

Alex Walsh, Channel and Alliances Director ((UK&I) at Veeam, explains, “2022 added to the challenges businesses were already facing as they emerged from the global pandemic. Chief among them was the ever-present and rising incidence of ransomware attacks, that left only 24% of UK&I organisations unaffected. With secure, immutable backups the last line of defence against ransomware, protecting enterprise IT across all ecosystems is essential to keep businesses running.

“Satisfying the myriad demands modern business processes and exposures place upon our customers needs a multi-faceted network of ProPartners with a rich variety of competencies, and Veeam has the best in the business. Their skills, underpinned by the Veeam Data Platform – a single solution to protect cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS and Kubernetes applications – gives customers the resilience, availability and business outcomes they need. I am proud of our fantastic local ProPartner network, without whom we would not enjoy the success that we do. As a 100% channel-focused organisation, our UK&I ProPartner Award winners have delivered exceptional results through close collaboration in 2022. It is my pleasure to thank them for their loyalty, excellence and trust in Veeam.”

The following Veeam partners received honours for the 2022 Veeam ProPartner Awards:

• The Fastest Growth of the Year, UK&I: for partners (VARs or VCSPs) who have demonstrated the highest growth in Veeam sales during 2022.

Winner: 11:11 Systems.

• The Most Significant Project of the Year, UK&I: for a partner (VAR/VCSP) who identified, managed, and successfully closed the largest project in 2022.

Winner: Computacenter UK.

• VCSP Partner of the Year, UK&I: for partners who made a great contribution to the popularisation of cloud technologies in 2022 and are meeting the following requirements – biggest points consumption growth, certifications, product diversity.

Winner: Central Technology.

• Subscription Reselling Partner of the Year, UK&I: for partners who closed the greatest number of subscription deals in 2022.

Winner: Bytes Software Services.

• Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 Partner of the Year, UK&I: for partners who closed the most successful Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 deals in 2022.

Winner: 11:11 Systems.

• Channel Marketing Performance of the Year, UK&I: for the partner (VCSP, VAR, VASP) who demonstrated great marketing performance promoting Veeam.

Winner: Phoenix Software.

• Public Sector Partner of the Year, UK&I: for partners who closed the most public sector deals in 2022.

Winner: Boxxe.

• Cloud Project of the Year, UK&I: for the Cloud Alliance partner that has driven the highest levels of Veeam business in 2022.

Winner: AWS.

• Hybrid Partner of the Year, UK&I: for the partner who showed the best performance in both VCSP and VAR business.

Winner: Eir Evo.

• Commercial Partner of the Year, UK&I: for partners who closed the greatest number of COM deals in 2022.

Winner: Autodata Products.

• Enterprise Partner of the Year, UK&I: for the partner who demonstrated the best ENT delivery.

Winner: Softcat UK.

• Distribution Partner of the Year, UK&I: for the top performing distributor in the UK and Ireland.

Winner: TD Synnex UK.

• Cloud Aggregation Partner of the Year, UK&I: for the top performing aggregator in the UK and Ireland.

Winner: TD Synnex UK.

• Velocity Sales Partner of the Year, UK&I: for the partner who demonstrated the best SMB delivery.

Winner: CCS Media.