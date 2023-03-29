SUNeVision has opened its hyperscale data centre, MEGA Gateway, located in Tsuen Wan, the seventh data centre on its portfolio. MEGA Gateway is the latest state-of-the-art addition to SUNeVision’s interconnected MEGA Campus. Featuring high power density and connectivity with robust fibre coverage, MEGA Gateway is built to support mission-critical IT workloads with its future-proof infrastructure. MEGA Gateway has achieved 65% pre-commitments from several major customers, with some customers having gained early access to the data centre facilities.

An extension of MEGA-i to be the next connectivity hub

MEGA Gateway is positioned as the next connectivity hub extended from MEGA-i through a dedicated dark fibre network. This enables MEGA Gateway customers to interconnect with major cloud gateways and hundreds of global and local IT service providers in MEGA-i through SUNeVision’s inter-data centre MEGA Connect. With diversified telecom lead-ins, MEGA Gateway features carrier and cloud-neutral interconnections with high-speed access, providing customers with extra resiliency and redundancy in today’s highly dynamic business environment.

Future-proof design for high power-density customers

MEGA Gateway is an en-bloc data centre purpose-built for customisation and flexibility, providing unrivalled power density, connectivity and strategic importance for hyperscalers. Certified for LEED Gold Building Design and Construction, MEGA Gateway features 200,000ft² GFA and 20MW power capacity with on-premise and dedicated-use 132kV substation, ensuring adequate and timely power supply. The modular design with optimal floor height and high floor loading are all designed to meet today and future needs of cloud services, telco carriers, ISP and high power-density customers.

Strategic location in Tsuen Wan

Hong Kong remains a prime location for data centre development with enduring attraction among Asia-Pacific and global regions. Strategically located in Tsuen Wan, MEGA Gateway is well positioned as a strategic springboard – connecting customers to mainland China from the rest of the world, vice versa.

Unveiling SUNeVision’s next chapter

Riding on Sun Hung Kai Properties’ strong technical know-how and expertise, SUNeVision has completed the construction of MEGA Gateway amid pandemic headwinds. The joint team from Sun Hung Kai Properties and SUNeVision has managed the entire lifecycle from design, construction to operation. MEGA Gateway is one of the first movers in new hyperscale projects in the Tsuen Wan and Kwai Chung districts, with a world-class facility to meet the ever-increasing connectivity demands in the region. As part of SUNeVision’s ever-expanding footprints, MEGA Gateway is a critical addition to the interconnected MEGA Campus, advancing the company to the next chapter of sustainable growth.

Allen Fung, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of SUNeVision says, “At SUNeVision, we carry the spirit of our parent company Sun Hung Kai Properties. We are committed to building superior infrastructure and providing exceptional services with a long-term view. We have developed MEGA Gateway to supplement MEGA-i and provide customers opportunities for expansion and upgrades. SUNeVision aspires to support Hong Kong and further enhance its position as a regional data hub, and this is important for Hong Kong in becoming an international innovation and technology centre in line with the National 14th Five-Year Plan.”

Raymond Tong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of SUNeVision, says, “We are happy to announce the birth of our hyperscale data centre MEGA Gateway. We are witnessing a strong momentum and are proud to expand our data centre footprints in Hong Kong. Backed by Sun Hung Kai Properties, we have unique competitiveness in the Hong Kong market. SUNeVision is well positioned to ride on the upcoming wave of data explosion. As the number one connectivity hub in Asia, our MEGA-i is second to none to provide unmatched connectivity solutions to our customers. MEGA Gateway is the natural extension of our MEGA-i and is a strategic springboard connecting our customers to anywhere they need to be, whether internationally or to mainland China. The new development is not only a significant milestone on our business roadmap, but also a demonstration of our firm belief in Hong Kong as a regional technology hub.”