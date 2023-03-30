Bright Data has announced the appointment of Gunja Gargeshwari as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing at leading tech companies such as Oracle, AWS, and Zendesk, Gunja will join the executive leadership team at Bright Data and oversee all global GTM (Go-To-Market) operations.

In this newly created role, Gunja will lead the company’s business development and sales teams, focusing on elevating Bright Data’s customer base. Gunja will also expand the company’s market reach to new data territories – addressing the most large-scale emerging data requirements.

Or Lenchener, CEO at Bright Data says, “Gunja has an impressive track record in driving growth and revenue for organisations. I’m thrilled to have Gunja join the Bright Data team as we expand our business. His appointment is a testament to Bright Data’s commitment to delivering world-class solutions to our customers and growing the business in a competitive marketplace. He will be an excellent addition to our team and have a real impact, significantly advancing Bright Data as the world’s leading web data partner across the different markets and industries we work with.”

Gunja holds an impressive track record of business leadership roles in IT services and SaaS (Software as A Service) at leading tech companies. Most recently, Gunja served as Global VP of Platform Sales at Zendesk, where he led GTM for multiple product lines and drove Zendesk’s Enterprise growth. Prior to Zendesk, Gunja managed GTM operations at AWS, working with leading customers in the Digital Native and ISV space. He also spent 18 years at Oracle where he held various leadership positions.

Gunja Gargeshwari, CRO at Bright Data says, “Bright Data’s reputation as a trusted public web data platform rings true having worked with some of the world’s leading companies to help them make more informed business decisions. I’m delighted to join the talented Bright Data team and support the cause of public data for public good.”