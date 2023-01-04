Technical Services Group (TSG) has acquired Georgia Copper, an innovator of copper grounding and bonding products for radio and TV broadcasters, data centres, and emergency response services – among other customers.

The acquisition broadens TSG’s existing portfolio of RF, studio and facility infrastructure solutions, which includes core copper, lightning and surge suppression products. The acquisition also strengthens TSG’s value proposition as a full-service provider, which spans installation, commissioning and technical support services, along with a growing product line of its own.

Georgia Copper Owner, Gary Smith, who founded the company in 2007, approached TSG about acquiring Georgia Copper as he planned for his retirement at the end of 2022. Georgia Copper’s existing operation and inventory will relocate to TSG’s Baton Rouge headquarters over the coming weeks.

“I am thrilled to pass the torch to Technical Services Group, a top-notch organisation with seasoned professionals who will take Georgia Copper to the next level,” says Gary. “You can expect even better customer service and more in-stock inventory moving forward.”

TSG CEO, Bo Hoover will preserve Georgia Copper ‘as is’ and build on its existing foundation with an ecommerce site to support online sales. Bo also sees opportunity to expand the Georgia Copper product line, noting that he can easily see developing ‘another 50 niche products’ that help broadcasters and other users, such as studio and data centre operators, build complete site protection systems.

“Georgia Copper has long been a trusted and respected brand in the broadcast industry,” says Bo. “Gary applied his experience as a ham radio operator and broadcast engineer to building a business that made very important, yet often hard-to-find copper products, readily available. We will build on Gary’s vision in a way that makes it easier for customers to buy Georgia Copper products and become a single-source supplier that provides all the grounding and bonding products our customers need.”