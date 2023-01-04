To support growing energy procurement demands and increase accessibility to energy-efficient equipment, Aggreko has established a new depot in Tananger, Norway.

In light of growing procurement demands from Norway’s ‘energy hub,’ the Tananger facility plans to provide the region’s industry, notably the offshore and data centre sectors, with faster responses to any power, heating or cooling needs.

The depot is located at the centre of what has been labelled Norway’s ‘energy capital’ – where many of the country’s most important companies are based. Imported equipment for these from Europe will arrive at one of the two main offshore harbours in the area just 500m from the depot. Complemented by road transport links, the site allows quicker access to trading partners, meaning better service to the region’s numerous locations.

“The excellent transport links of our the Tananger facility mean we can have kit on the road within minutes, rather than hours and days,” says Stig Kaspersen, Regional Service Manager, Aggreko Norway.

“In light of rising demand, firms also need quick and easy access to energy efficient, eco-friendly equipment, such as Aggreko’s Stage V generators, to ensure growth is long-lasting and offers a positive contribution to industry. Our commitment to sustainable practices is demonstrated by the green innovations we’ve put in place at this new depot.”

The 4000m² site, which includes a workshop with overhead crane, an office, three work bays, wash bay and storage capacity, is purpose-built for a safer, modern and more efficient working environment. Developed for a low-carbon future, the facility has solar panels on the roof, producing greener electricity to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Aggreko hosted open days for the site on 23 and 24 November. This gave visitors behind-the-scenes access to the site’s key facilities and equipment demonstrations, including the high-efficiency Stage V generators and battery systems. Visitors also had a first look at an Aggreko hydrogen power generation unit. Recognising the benefits of hydrogen and the role it will play in a low carbon future, Aggreko has been undertaking a pilot project testing 10 trial units in customer installations across Europe.

In line with Aggreko’s efforts to support growth in the Nordic region, the new facility follows the construction of a Stockholm depot which supplies temperature control, contingency power, and loadbank testing services to Southern Sweden.

Stig concludes, “Energy developments across the region have been accompanied by a range of difficulties, such as pressures to minimise downtime and transition to sustainable practices. In light of this, and with expected growth in demand from Norway’s energy capital, it is crucial that industry has quick access to first-class and sustainable equipment.

“The practices established at the Tananger facility serve as an example to industry that to ensure Nordic industrial growth is positive, developments must have sustainable solutions at the fore.”