Data centre contractors must ensure they are prepared for a winter of harsh temperatures in the Nordics, amid anticipated sub-zero temperatures facing a number of key locations.

This week, temperatures in Stockholm and Oslo have dipped below zero, while Luleå – a key location for new data centres in the region – is expected to reach as low as -12°C this weekend. Snowstorms are expected across all regions highlighting the risk of delays and unsuitable working conditions if stakeholders do not put preventative measures in place.

According to Aggreko, many data centres under construction in the booming Nordics market are often unprepared for the harsh realities of winter. In a recent report released by the temperature and moisture control specialists, there are three key challenges regularly facing contractors working in the Nordics – insufficient heating both inside and outside, humidity levels and effective risk management.

The guide sets out the logistical considerations, loadbank testing requirements and how contractors can build with sustainability in mind. It also provides insight from the chairman of the Swedish Datacentre Industry Association, Pär Åberg also provides his insight.

With temperatures set to fall, ensuring the right equipment strategy is in place is crucial to address the region’s colder and humid climate. Greger Ruud, Sector Development Manager – Nordics Data Centres at Aggreko, says: “Thanks to the harsh environments facing Sweden and Norway, it is crucial that a controlled environment is maintained when constructing new data centres. Contractors must be able to carry out work safely, to budget while also preserving key IT equipment.

“We would always advise stakeholders working on these facilities to take steps to ensure concerns around power, moisture and temperature control are addressed in advance of starting work on new facilities, particularly as we enter the winter months. However, for those facing these challenges now, it is recommended that expert advice is sought to ensure appropriate temporary equipment is installed.”