Creating the winning formula for energy efficiency, time to market, and carbon neutrality is imperative for today’s data centre solutions. At this year’s Data Centre World (DCW) held in Frankfurt, from 8-9 December, GF Piping Systems will showcase how prefabrication, sustainable technologies, and engineering transform mission-critical facilities’ planning, building, and cooling.

The demands of higher capacity in every new data center are increasing parallel to energy efficiency and sustainability requirements. GF Piping Systems will present its pioneering prefabrication solutions for increased project deployment quality and efficiency. Hence, the demands on the mission-critical cooling plant also increase accordingly, as 50% of the power usage and, therefore, energy costs in a data center originate from the cooling plant. Mission-critical facility owners have a high focus to reduce these costs while reaching their common goal: the net-zero data center. GF Piping Systems can help optimize the energy efficiency of the complete cooling plant with prefabrication, plastic piping systems, and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT).

“Our engineered plastic piping solutions for cooling applications are the result of years of pioneering innovation,” says Mark Bulmer, Global Market Development Data Centers. “Combined with our global network of prefabrication shops, GF Piping Systems provides owners and operators of data centers with a quicker set-up and more efficient and reliable operation during the entire service life of their projects, reducing energy usage for life.” Mark Bulmer will deep-dive into ‘Plastic pipes for liquid cooling’ speaking at Critical Infrastructure Theatre on 8 December at 11:20 CET.

Planners and installation technicians are under considerable time pressure when installing new plants and modernizing existing ones. The construction sites, often located in geographically remote areas, must adhere to local regulations, including energy efficiency or water protection. Project delays often incur high contractual penalties and must, therefore, be strictly avoided. GF Piping Systems shortens the time from the planning stage to the commissioning, employing offsite prefabrication of framed modules, which are simple and easy to install on-site, which means that projects can be executed cost-efficiently and on schedule.