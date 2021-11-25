CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to life sciences, data centres, and industrial process manufacturing industries, has today announced that it is officially open for business in the UK.

CAI is proud to now be able to serve clients in the data center, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries in the UK market. CAI’s focus is on operational readiness and helping customers improve their speed to market by serving the commissioning and startup needs of lifesaving manufacturing facilities and critical infrastructure.

CAI Europe employs 128 employees of 14 different nationalities and have supported over 70 different customers. In addition to Ireland, CAI Europe has Legal Entities in Switzerland and Italy and a branch in the Netherlands, this facilitates our ability to support activities throughout Europe.

Mike Martin, President, CAI, says: “Our first global office opened in Europe 10 years ago. Expansion to Italy and the Netherlands followed in response to the rise in data centre technology and the increasing demand for engineering services in the life sciences. Now, we are establishing our physical presence in the U.K. CAI has a proven track record of delivering global experience on a local level, meeting our customers where they are—in their culture and language. That is one of CAI’s key differentiators and what drives our commitment to our customers.”