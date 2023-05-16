Smarter Technologies has announced its selection as a finalist for the IoT Innovation of the Year award at the Tech Excellence Awards 2023. This recognition celebrates products or services that have the potential to revolutionise our way of life.

Smarter Technologies believes that what sets it apart from competitors is its proprietary data network, Orion, The Real-Time Data Network. Orion is an end-to-end, low-power, long-range radio solution that operates independently of a customer’s broadband connection, channel congestion, and GSM data costs. Unlike Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, its network’s low frequency ensures immunity to network dead spots, while also exhibiting penetration capabilities through buildings, obstacles, and even underground environments.

Orion works in tandem with Smarter Technologies’ SmarterView digital twin platform, offering real-time data intelligence with minimal power consumption, reduced interference, and fewer infrastructure requirements compared to other solutions available today. Smarter Technologies says that it prides itself on providing comprehensive, sustainable, and customisable end-to-end solutions.

In 2022, Smarter Technologies achieved growth driven by the surging demand for Orion and the expansion of its sales programme into multiple countries. With thousands of receiving stations capable of transmitting data to a single cloud, Orion has surpassed LoRaWAN as the UK’s most established LPWAN network. Additionally, it introduced SmarterView, a monitoring tool and alert system that has significantly enhanced the usability of Orion.

“We are deeply honoured to be shortlisted for the IoT Innovation of the Year award as an IoT company,” says Matthew Margetts, Sales and Marketing Director at Smarter Technologies. “Our commitment to delivering end-to-end, sustainable, and customisable solutions for our clients is evident in the success of our Orion data network and SmarterView platform. We take great pride in leading the charge in IoT technology and remain dedicated to continuous innovation and delivering value to our clients.”

The winners of the Tech Excellence Awards 2023 will be revealed on 18 May 2023 at the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin.