UTC Heathrow has announced a partnership with Vertiv, which will see its people working alongside the UTC to deliver a co-teach programme of learning based on the data centre sector.

Developed in collaboration with leading data centre industry organisations, the Digital Futures Programme is a first for any UK school. The programme, which contributes to a BTEC Level 3 National Diploma/Extended Diplomas in Engineering (NQF), allows students to gain the essential knowledge and skills needed to thrive in technical careers within the data centre sector.

This sector is currently experiencing booming growth, but is facing an ongoing skills shortage. The Digital Futures Programme, now in its second year, is helping to future-proof the industry by inspiring a new generation to join it and enjoy a rewarding career.

Vertiv Vice President of Services EMEA, Michael O’Keeffe, comments, “Without a doubt, the skills gap is still as wide as ever. For us at Vertiv, and others in the industry, technical knowledge is a competitive advantage. Technically skilled professionals with a good understanding of data centre technology are critical, but also hard to find. Young people, especially women and those with diverse backgrounds, are under-represented in this field. By joining UTC Heathrow on this important programme, we are working to develop the skills needed to join the industry.”

Candace Rose Kumi, Employer Engagement Lead at UTC Heathrow, says, “We have been delighted with how the Digital Futures Programme is evolving. Having a global critical digital infrastructure provider join the team of leading industry organisations adds a new dimension. With its global presence and track record of innovative products and services, Vertiv brings a great deal of strength and depth to what we can offer students. We are very excited at the prospect of how Vertiv’s involvement will develop the programme even further.”

Several Vertiv engineers with training backgrounds and extensive industry experience will be teaching students useful skills in electrical and mechanical engineering, IT, networking and problem resolution.