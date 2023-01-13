Two senior team members have been appointed to new roles at TREND Networks.

Dan Barrera, formerly Global Product Manager with TREND Networks has been appointed into the newly created role of Director of Product Innovation. Tim Widdershoven, who has been with the company for eight years and was most recently Marketing Director, has become International Sales Director.

“Instead of doing what everyone else is, we’re looking ahead to develop products with the features and functionalities that our customers may not even realise they need yet,” explains Dan, who has 25 years’ experience with TREND Networks and is also a member of the ISO and TIA standards committees. “In my new position, I’ll have a strong focus on our product roadmap and on finding new ways to meet our customers’ requirements while providing better value.”

Dan will lead a team of product managers at TREND Networks to continue to bring customer research into product innovation and develop new solutions. He will also work closely with the commercial team to help ensure products remain competitive, including defining special promotions, bundles, and kits.

Alongside this, Tim will now lead a team of international sales managers, with a goal of growing TREND Networks’ business in markets outside of North America and the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region. This includes supporting customers with events, training, demonstrations, trials, and onboarding, as well as close cooperation with distribution partners.

“I have the benefit of seeing the business from the marketing point of view, and the sales angle, which really helps me understand our customers’ perspectives and provide exactly what they need,” Tim says. “Since starting the role in September, it’s been great to spend time with so many customers in the field, demonstrating some of our focus products, such as LanTEK IV-S, SignalTEK 10G, and the FiberMASTER series.”

Tim has a particular focus on growing the home market for TREND Networks in the UK. The company is headquartered in High Wycombe, including research and development, distribution, and customer services departments. TREND Networks is also currently recruiting a UK Sales Manager in order to extend its team and support expansion in the UK.

In his new role, he continues to work closely with the marketing team. Abbi Norman, who has been with TREND Networks for three years, is now Global Marketing and Communications Manager. With her team, she is focused on supporting product launches, digital marketing, social media, and working closely with local sales teams.