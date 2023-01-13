Datum Datacentres says that it has been a leading provider of service enhanced, environmentally intelligent colocation since the launch of its flagship facility in 2012. As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Datum announced its acquisition of Teledata UK in September 2022, one of the few remaining independent colocation data centres in Manchester.

The newly formed Datum Group now has a truly national footprint with facilities in the South East (Farnborough) and the North West (Manchester) – the two most economically active areas in the UK.

To drive the developing partnership and ongoing growth at Datum and across the group, some roles have been restructured to strengthen the team:

Mark Richards was appointed as Datum’s Chief Financial Officer prior to the acquisition to ensure the fiscal health of the business as it grows.

Melissa Hagan took on the role of Client Engagement Director at Datum to look after the commercial relationships with Datum’s enterprise clients, alongside her role as head of Datum’s service management team.

Sam Spencer became Client Services Manager at Datum to ensure the continued provision of outstanding client service.

James Hagan (Data Centre Engineer and Compliance Officer) joined Datum’s operational team to support Datum’s Data Centre Manager with general site activities and the management of Datum’s all-important accreditation and compliance activities.

This growing team will support the Datum Group’s ongoing expansion across the two existing sites FRN1 (Farnborough) and MCR1 (Manchester). Two new data centre facilities are currently in the pipeline, which will offer much-needed additional capacity to serve immediate market needs:

FRN2 in Farnborough will provide 600 footprints on the ground floor, with scope to double this capacity on the first floor. All data halls will provide an average power density of 3.5kW/footprint, capability to deliver high density compute of up to 30kW/footprint, and Tier 3+ resilience.

MCR2 in Manchester will offer up to 25,000ft² of space, 4MVA of power and over 1,000 new server racks. This new facility will be carrier neutral and built to enterprise standards.

Dominic Phillips, CEO of Datum, says, “Our new national presence will allow us to better serve our partners and customers in the UK. We are committed to delivering the highest levels of service and client satisfaction, and this expansion will allow us to better serve our growing client base.”

Matt Edgley, Commercial Director at Teledata, comments, “As we continue to expand our operations, it is essential that we have the right people in place to provide our clients with the high level of service and support they expect and deserve. We are building an outstanding team that is dedicated to providing enterprise class service.”