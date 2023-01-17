Simplex puts Cyprus on the global data centre map with a world-class facility, one of the most advanced in the region.

In a ceremony in the presence of Kyriakos Kokkinos, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the opening of Simplex LCA1 took place in Larnaca, Cyprus on 14 December 2022. More than 100 guests including government officials, businessmen, IT managers and other industry professionals, representing the business and political community of Cyprus, gathered to celebrate what is expected to be a milestone for Cyprus’ digital transition and a true diversifier for the country’s economy.

Established in 2007 and operating the first carrier neutral data centre in the country, Simplex has established itself as the pioneer of the data centre industry in Cyprus. LCA1 is the largest data centre in Cyprus and one of the most advanced in the region, offering reliability, security and flexibility. Simplex is now the only neutral operator with two privately owned data centres at diverse locations, strengthening its dominance as a provider of world-class premium data centre services in Cyprus.

LCA1 has in fact been operating since December 2020, however, due to the pandemic Simplex never had the opportunity to celebrate its opening and decided to do so on its second birthday/anniversary. A testament for LCA1’s qualities is the international recognition it has received during these two years. In particular, it has been awarded for Reliable and Efficient Data Centre Operation at the Impact Bite Awards, while it has also been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2021 Middle East & Africa Data Centre Development Award of the DCD Awards, often referred to as the ‘Oscars of the data centre industry’.

The growing business community of Larnaca, sufficient distance from both Limassol (business and financial centre) and Nicosia (the capital) for disaster recovery purposes and the convenience for international clients flying in through Larnaca International Airport which is only a five minute drive away, have been reasons for choosing Larnaca to host this facility.

Designed and constructed with efficiency and sustainability at its core, LCA1 has adopted many green technologies while it will soon be using extensively, if not exclusively, green power from renewable sources, mainly solar. During the event, the company’s Director Michael Omerou announced the certification of the company’s Environmental Management System to ISO 14001 as well as the upcoming certification to EMAS, EU’s Eco-Management and Audit Scheme, becoming the first Cyprus data centre operator to receive such certifications, demonstrating the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Michael says, “I am really proud and excited to be standing in front of such a mass gathering that inevitably demonstrates the importance of data centres in general and LCA1 in particular. Neutral, multi-tenant data centres like LCA1 consist of important, critical infrastructure and generate a huge economic potential.

“Strategically located, literally at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, LCA1 is a truly enterprise, world-class data centre, that will serve not only domestic clients, but also, regional and even international ones. Jointly with other technology companies of the island and of course, the government, we aim to establish an ecosystem that will attract international technology giants including content providers, international ISPs, cloud providers and other hyperscalers that through Cyprus will be able to serve neighbouring countries which suffer from political and financial fragility and despite their big population/market size, do not offer reliable telecoms and electricity infrastructure. LCA1 will evolve as an investment magnet and a multiplier of economic growth for Cyprus’ economy.”

Deputy Minister Kyriakos, says, “I truly believe that Cyprus can be a prime location for data centres, so it gives me great pleasure to be here today for the official inauguration of this ground breaking facility, that significantly enriches Cyprus’ digital infrastructure portfolio and further advances the country’s international competitiveness and posture as a regional tech and telecommunications hub. The continued expansion of Simplex is vital to realising our country’s growth potential and magnifying the impact of digital innovation across industry, the economy and society. The LCA1 in Larnaca features a state-of-the-art infrastructure with remarkable reliability, security and flexibility and it is no wonder it has received so many international honours, making our country proud.

“Backed by robust partners, like Simplex and capitalising on our geostrategic location I am confident we can achieve our goals, bringing about lasting change and enabling better living for all our citizens. We all just need to work together, aim higher, and dare to outthink.”