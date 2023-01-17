Cumulus Data has announced that it has completed key milestones in the construction of phase one of its flagship 475MW zero carbon Susquehanna data centre campus located in northeast Pennsylvania. The construction of the powered shell for its first 48MW, 300,000ft² data centre is complete and available for lease, with various fibre routes in service.

The 1,200-acre campus, will provide zero carbon, low cost, reliable energy generated by Talen Energy’s Susquehanna nuclear power generation facility. The Cumulus data centres will be directly connected to the 2.5GW Susquehanna power stations, without intermediation by legacy electric transmission and distribution utilities, providing data centre customers with significant value and competitive advantages.

This direct-connect, on-site power generation model enables industry-leading total cost of ownership with the most attractive power rate in the US, according to Cumulus. The size and design of the Cumulus campus offers scalability, flexibility, and time-to-market advantages with build-to-suit options, coupled with zero carbon ESG customer benefits.

“Our flagship Cumulus Susquehanna data centre campus is positioned to welcome its first tenant and commence commercial operations this year,” says CEO Alejandro Hernandez. “We look forward to advancing our mission to solve the energy ‘trilemma’ which we define as the rapidly increasing consumer demand for zero carbon, low-cost, and reliable electricity by data centre customers, beginning with our first Cumulus Susquehanna data centre campus.”

Scott Hanna, Cumulus Chief Revenue Officer, adds, “There are currently few options that fulfil all three requirements at once – at massive scale, while offering data centre customers an industry leading TCO. As a member of the iMasons Climate Accord, Talen and Cumulus will support our customers in achieving carbon neutrality by uniting together to adopt a common standard enabled by solutions such as the Cumulus carbon free data centre platform.”

In addition to meeting the growing need for zero carbon, low cost, reliable energy to power technology applications, the Cumulus Susquehanna data centre campus investment will create jobs, provide technology training, and offer economic benefits including tax revenue and increased consumption of local goods and services to both Pennsylvania and the surrounding community.