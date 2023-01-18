MDC Data Centers has announced that its new data centre in San Diego will be ready to begin operations in Q2 of 2023. This new location is announced in partnership with Vívaro Telecom, a major Mexican network leader in telecommunications, media, IT solutions, and cyber security with more than 55 years of operations.

The new data centre will become the first of its kind in Southern California, and will provide redundant access to the company’s fibre-crossing solutions that connect San Diego to the state of Baja California in Mexico with two independent routes, via Otay Mesa and via San Ysidro.

With a model proven in different markets, MDC San Diego enters into agreements with new founding members of the site to foster more interconnections to the border and bring better connectivity between the two countries.

MDC San Diego, a data centre built for its customers

During an annual customer appreciation event held in Mexico, Juan Salazar, CEO of MDC Data Centers, announced the beginning of physical and technical adaptations at the company’s new facility in San Diego, California. Juan expressed his gratitude for the trust shown by MDC Data Centers’ customers, and emphasised his commitment to turn MDC San Diego into a neutral interconnection point at the border.

Vívaro Telecom joins MDC San Diego as a founding member, highlighting the importance of the site in covering Baja California’s need for interconnection and developing solutions that allow breaking the technological isolation of the state with the centre of Mexico.

“At Vívaro Telecom, we believe that this new facility is a reflection of MDC Data Centers’ commitment to neutrality and customer-centricity. It will expand the company’s unique business advocacy to a new strategic market, creating new business opportunities for all participants in the ecosystem,” says Gustavo Mario De la Garza Flores, CEO of Vívaro.

San Diego is a hub for technology and innovation, but also a key element in MDC Data Centers’ strategy to continue promoting its border platform. The new site will provide the infrastructure needed for its customers’ growth in local and international markets.