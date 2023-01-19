atNorth has announced the appointment of Fredrik Jansson to its executive team, as the next phase of significant growth for the business is initiated.

Fredrik joins from STACK EMEA NORDICS (formerly DigiPlex) where he held several executive positions including Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Under his leadership, DigiPlex’s marketing/communications transformation was internationally recognised by over 20 awards. In addition, Fredrik has been named as one of the 50 Most Influential CMOs globally, an IM100 awards winner and the first ever recipient of Datacloud Awards’ ‘Marketeer of the Year’.

Before joining DigiPlex, Jansson held several leadership roles at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in a distinguished career spanning over a decade and over 40 international awards for excellence. During his time with TCS, the firm grew from $1 billion to $16.5 billion in revenue, and from 40,000 to 370,000 employees. His last position at TCS was as Chief Brand Officer, responsible for all brand building activities across 21 European markets.

Additionally, Fredrik is globally educated and holds a Master’s degree in Business with university studies in France (INSEAD), UK (London Business School), USA (Harvard, Kellogg; Northwestern and University of Florida), Ireland (Trinity College Dublin) and Sweden (Uppsala University).

“Fredrik Jansson joins atNorth at a pivotal time, as the business has already achieved considerable growth in 2022. By bringing on one of the most awarded executives in the industry we aim to amplify our fast paced, ‘scale up’ environment and fuel the next stage of our expansion”, says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. “Fredrik’s considerable experience in corporate and commercial strategy, as well as marketing and communication transformation, makes him uniquely positioned to help accelerate atNorth’s continued rapid expansion in the Nordic region.”

“I am extremely excited to join atNorth, a disruptive force in the world’s most advantageous locations for data centres – the Nordics. At this focal point, where the two defining trends of our time – digitalisation and sustainability – meet in the data centre it is clear that there is considerable opportunity for further progression”, says Fredrik Jansson. “I am looking forward to working with atNorth’s world class leadership team and fantastic employees in fuelling the next chapter of rapid growth for the business”.

atNorth is experiencing strong growth following the opening of its SWE01 data centre in Stockholm in 2022 and the recent acquisition of two data centres from Advania in Finland. The company now operates five data centres in strategic locations across three Nordics countries, with a sixth site to open in Akureyri, Iceland in Q2, 2023. This follows several recent additions to atNorth’s leadership team, including the appointment of Stephen Donovan as Chief Development Officer and the additions of Christopher Delbrück, Peter Gross, Mats Hultin, and Anders Svensson to its Board of Directors.