A new agreement between Bandwidth Infrastructure Group and Flexential will deliver more access to in-demand dark fibre routes in the emerging data centre hub of Hillsboro, Oregon. Bandwidth IG is expanding its Hillsboro area dark fibre network to include Flexential’s Portland – Hillsboro 2 data centre. The expansion will deliver added capacity and diverse routes for customers and carriers utilising one of the most sought-after data centres, known as the ‘NAP of the Northwest’.

Bandwidth IG will deliver connectivity through two new entrances which are currently under construction at the Hillsboro 2 data centre. The services will be deployed this spring, allowing Flexential customers to meet growing demands for connectivity and ensure access to a diverse, redundant dark fibre network needed to empower modern enterprise applications. The addition of Bandwidth IG’s dark fibre network supports broader connectivity to Flexential’s three other data centres in Hillsboro, as well as additional data centres in the region. The new connectivity will provide additional access to one of the largest scale data centre footprints in Oregon, which will offer over 100MW of actively deployed capacity at Flexential facilities in the region at full build-out.

“Hillsboro is a rapidly expanding part of our network because of its position as a global hub for connectivity and computing,” says Bruce Garrison, CEO for Bandwidth IG. “Working with Flexential is a crucial part of delivering much-needed dark fibre services to hyperscalers and enterprises, as well as other data centres in the region. We look forward to growing our relationship by delivering more diverse routes to additional Flexential data centres in Hillsboro.”

Flexential’s Hillsboro 2 data centre has quickly become one of the most in-demand facilities for US-based and international customers. The site offers a dense ecosystem of carriers, service providers and enterprise customers and also delivers direct access to the New Cross Pacific and Hawaiki transpacific subsea cables providing direct, low latency connectivity between the US and Asia-Pacific. It’s also a preferred location for future subsea cables.

“As demand for increased connectivity rises, it’s paramount for our customers that we introduce more diverse options to support their need for added capacity and redundancy,” says Ryan Mallory, COO for Flexential. “Our collaboration with Bandwidth IG further expands our ecosystem enabling customers in the Hillsboro market to build and grow on our national FlexAnywhere platform, which now offers access to over 220MW and more than 3 million square feet of data centre capacity. We look forward to continued investment in the Pacific Northwest region to solve capacity needs through increased fibre, conduit capacity and carrier density.”

Upon completion of the Hillsboro 2 data centre project, Flexential customers can take advantage of Bandwidth IG’s growing fibre network. Bandwidth IG will continue to invest in the Hillsboro market to give customers more network optionality and resiliency.