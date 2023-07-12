Schneider Electric has announced the implementation of new employee benefits which solidify its position as a progressive and people-first employer in the UK and Ireland.

Recognising the evolving needs of its employees and the importance of work-life balance, the company has enhanced its family leave policy to provide comprehensive benefits that empower employees to prioritise their family and personal wellbeing without compromising their professional development.

Key highlights of the new policy include:

26 weeks maternity, adoption and shared parental leave at full pay.

Four weeks for paternity leave and adoption (for secondary carer) at full pay.

Two weeks for carer leave (force majeure & urgent short term care leave in Ireland) at full pay.

Two weeks for bereavement leave at full pay.

The changes came into effect for all employees, including people already taking leave covered by the policy, from the first of July.

Kelly Becker, Zone President UK&I for Schneider Electric, says, “Our ambition is to be the most caring and inclusive company in the world. Our employees need this support most when they’re experiencing some of life’s most challenging moments, from welcoming a new member of the family to caring for loved ones.

“Providing these industry leading benefits differentiates us as an employer of choice at a time when we know employees are appreciating the benefits of flexible work like never before. The introduction of our new family leave approach is another milestone on our journey towards building a culture founded on inclusivity that puts people first.

“We know that there is a skills gap in our industry. We’re committed to investing in STEM careers through apprenticeships and initiatives like this one, which enable us to create a work place where people can grow and thrive, whatever their personal circumstances or stage in life.”

The enhancement comes as the company prepares to hold its first Volunteering Day in the UK and Ireland, as part of its role as an impact company and its commitment to give back 5000 volunteering hours in 2023. All its employees have been given the opportunity to participate in the Volunteering Day, which will take place on 14 July and will see employees supporting projects on biodiversity and environmental improvements in their communities nationwide.