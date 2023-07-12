Cubbit has announced the appointment of two data storage world veterans to its executive team: Richard Czech as Chief Revenue Officer and Enrico Signoretti as VP, Product & Partnerships.

The expansion of the leadership team reinforces the company’s goals around international growth and the realisation of strategic market opportunities in cloud and edge computing. This news follows the launch of Cubbit’s international advisory board, consisting of initial members, Nicolas Ott, Alec Ross and Mikko Suonenlahti.

Richard Czech, the new CRO, has more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and key executive in the storage industry. For the past six years, he was VP EMEA of Sales at Wasabi Technologies, where he led the European go-to-market strategy from startup to unicorn, growing the partner network from zero to thousands and selling hundreds of PB of storage, when it was valued at over $1bn. Prior to Wasabi, he held key positions such as the European Sales Executive for DataXion, CEO of Lightsand Communications, VP of Technology, EMEA at ADIC, and Founder and President of InterBackup.

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer for Cubbit, Richard’s unique experience will lend itself to driving business growth by taking a holistic approach in overseeing the entire revenue cycle, with the alignment of teams, operations and systems, around the customer experience in the go-to market process.

Enrico Signoretti has over 30 years of experience in the IT industry, having held various roles including IT manager, consultant, head of product strategy, IT analyst, and advisor. He is an internationally renowned visionary author, blogger and speaker on next-generation technologies. Over the past four years, Enrico has kept his finger on the pulse of the evolving storage industry as the Head of Research Product Strategy at GigaOm. He has worked closely and built relationships with top visionaries, CTOs, and IT decision makers worldwide. Enrico has also contributed to leading global online sites, with over 40 million readers for enterprise technology news.

Enrico will be drawing upon his vast experience to contribute towards the technical vision, initiatives and strategy of Cubbit’s DS3 solution and the overall business goals, as well as expanding the company’s network of strategic partners, fostering relationships with leading industry players.