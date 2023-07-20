Schneider Electric has announced the launch of a new partner program in the UK and Ireland.

The Contractor Program offers online resources and digital tools via mySchneider portal to help contractors quickly and efficiently meet customer demands. It also offers opportunities to generate more business and training to support sales activities, as well as advice on sustainable solutions.

In addition to the above, it includes the following benefits depending on whether the contractor is a registered, premier or premier plus customer:

Personalised news, information and promotions.

Advanced commercial and technical support.

Digital platforms and tools.

Training and education resources.

Invitations to local partner events.

Partner locator listing.

EcoXpert badge eligibility.

Hands-on training.

A new world of energy

The launch is part of Schneider Electric’s strategy to mitigate the energy crisis by calling on its customers, partners and suppliers to reduce the amount of energy used in their day-to-day operations and buildings and to select more sustainable solutions.

In response to the ways in which the energy landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, it has developed the mySchneider Contractor Program to answer the following challenges: demands for more electrification to reduce the usage of fossil fuels; an increase in cybersecurity; and demands from the market for multidirectional energy supplies.

In the long term, the convergence of electric and digital brings disruptive new possibilities for contractors. It enables them to harness the potential for efficiency and sustainability, and more critically, in the near term, to directly impact energy security, an issue that has been front of mind for the UK and Irish governments and their citizens in recent years.

David Williams, Vice President of Transactional Business at Schneider Electric, says, “As a global business, we understand the challenges our contractors and partners are facing around the world in light of the economic and political landscape and energy crisis. With the launch of the mySchneider Contractor Program, we are giving our partners priority access to our global partner ecosystem. We hope that by rewarding our contractors in this way that they will be empowered to stay ahead of the competition by offering the latest sustainable solutions to their customers.”

