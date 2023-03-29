AP Sensing has unveiled the launch of its third-generation fiber optic Linear Heat Detection (LHD) system – the N45-Series.

“We are excited to introduce the LHD N45-Series to the market. With its unmatched performance, reliability, safety, and ease of use, the system raises the bar for fiber optic Linear Heat Detection, giving our customers the peace of mind needed to operate safely and efficiently,” says Clemens Pohl, CEO of AP Sensing.

The LHD N45-Series boasts what AP Sensing says is the longest certified distance range on the market, with up to 16km and four channels for all distance ranges. It is intuitive to use with a fully integrated web server offering simple configuration via browser, one-click validation of compliance configuration settings, 2,000 configurable alarm zones per channel and up to 98 integrated relay contacts. Additionally, the system offers a cost-effective solution that is easy to install, low maintenance, immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), and provides precise location and monitoring of fire events.

Safety and system reliability are a key feature of the new LHD system, with an MTBF of 35 years, extensively tested rugged housing design, state-of-the-art IT security standards, and benchmark levels of quality. The system offers the most complete set of type tests and certifications on the market including EN54-22 (VdS), UL 521 (UL), CAN/ULC-S530, SIL-2, and ATEX and IECEx for critical areas.