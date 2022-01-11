Johnson Controls has launched Tyco Software House iSTAR Ultra G2, a next generation door controller designed for cyber resiliency, providing customers with faster processing power, advanced enterprise functionality and the building blocks needed for future expansion.

Ideal for mid-size to large scale deployments in higher education, healthcare, government, data center, industrial and manufacturing facilities, the iSTAR Ultra G2 is a highly flexible door controller, supporting both wired and wireless locksets, with expanded memory capacity to ensure the device grows with customer needs. It can manage up to one million credentials for up to 32 doors. Advanced enterprise features such as dual GigE network ports using TLS 1.3 network authentication and cluster-based anti-passback provide the power to handle the most demanding access control applications.

Its advanced hardware-based cyber security protection using Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) means that the iSTAR Ultra G2 assures confidentiality of code and data to help combat the most sophisticated hackers. The TEE guards against cyber-attacks while the OSDP Secure Channel communication standard provides encrypted two-way communication between devices, including readers and controllers.

“The addition of the iSTAR Ultra G2 expands our portfolio of door controllers to include one of the most expandable solutions available in the market,” says Rick Focke, director of Product Management, Enterprise Access Control, Security Products, Johnson Controls. “This device is an important solution for customers who need a highly scalable and cyber-resilient solution that serves as the heart of the access control system, connecting readers, sensors, software and locking devices.”

Onboard Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) authentication services means that the iSTAR Ultra G2 is a self-contained high-assurance solution and does not require third-party devices for authentication thereby saving money and install time. Global and peer-to-peer anti-passback technology prevents consecutive entries from single access control cards to keep multiple people from using the same credential.

iSTAR Ultra has been built using the Johnson Controls ISASecure certified development process in accordance with the ISA/IEC 62443 control systems security standard and includes a back-up communication path in the event of a primary network failure to eliminate system downtime. Additionally, iSTAR Ultra G2 uses the same form factor as other iSTAR door controllers, so it fits easily into existing control panel boxes.