JumpCloud has introduced Anita Sands as the newest member of its board of directors. A renowned public and private company director, Sands brings over two decades of investment and operations experience, including her role as COO at UBS’s Wealth Management Americas group. Sands also serves on the boards at ServiceNow, Nubank, Unqork, and a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) sponsored by the SoftBank Vision Fund.

“Anita’s experience with high-growth companies and their executive leaders in scaling and defining new markets is essential to JumpCloud,” says Rajat Bhargava, CEO, JumpCloud. “Our customers and the market are validating that only a directory can serve as the backbone for everything IT admins have to do to secure and manage distributed workforces and the apps and data they need to access. Anita has a wealth of insights into disruptive technologies and approaches, and is already contributing those insights to shape what we’re developing, how we’re growing, and how we can continue delivering more and better for our customers every day.”

IT is undergoing a seismic shift as legacy systems for managing users and resources prove inflexible and expensive. Many legacy systems require complicated architectures to simply meet basic needs of hybrid-remote work and cloud-forward businesses, and organizations are forced to adapt by integrating suboptimal workarounds. Some businesses are bound by an on-premise, legacy directory and must extend it with multiple standalone solutions like single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and device management. Others, who are wary of vendor lock-in, or are all too aware of the limitations of Active Directory, attempt to manage users without a directory and are forced to juggle dozens of individual systems to connect employees to resources. JumpCloud’s directory platform eliminates all those hassles and shortcomings with a single, simple tool for securely managing heterogeneous applications, devices, and user identity.

“Too many organizations limit their own growth due to inertia, sticking with inefficient and costly solutions because of a legacy mindset,” comments Sands. “JumpCloud is positioned perfectly to disrupt this paradigm, by making its cloud directory the foundational tool for securely connecting employees to whatever resource they need to do their job, no matter what device they’re using or where they’re logging in from. JumpCloud doesn’t just enable organizations to offer remote and hybrid work, it offers a singular tool that powers all of IT without burdening users or the admins managing it.”

A former Fulbright scholar, Sands holds a master’s degree in public policy and management as well as a doctorate in atomic and molecular physics. In addition to her board work, Sands was the 2021 James Wei Visiting Professor in Entrepreneurship at Princeton University, where she taught Female Entrepreneurship.

Sands’ appointment follows a series of growth, product, and financial milestones for JumpCloud, including its $225M Series F funding round, key executive hires, continued industry validation, and channel program expansion.