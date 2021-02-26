Ping Identity has announced that it has been named a leader in three KuppingerCole Leadership Compass reports, including the Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Access Management and Enterprise Authentication Solutions reports. This is the second consecutive year that Ping has been named an Overall Leader in the CIAM report and follows the company’s recent recognition as a Leader by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Access Management and leading placement in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Access Management Report.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for CIAM awarded Ping Identity’s CIAM solution “Strong Positive” ratings across the areas of security, functionality, interoperability, usability and deployment, only one of two vendors to receive the highest rating across all five product categories. The report also notes that “Ping Identity has been a pioneer in identity federation and access management since its founding in 2002” and was among the first of the enterprise IAM vendors to offer CIAM.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Access Management also awarded Ping Identity strong positive ratings, and with cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployment models, noted, “the Ping [Intelligent] Identity Platform should be included in any shortlist for Access Management platform solutions to consider.”

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Enterprise Authentication Solutions included Ping Intelligent Identity Platform as a Market Champion, with “solutions [that are] highly scalable and offer maximum flexibility to customers in terms of support for standards as well as innovation for cutting edge use cases.”

“CIAM is about more than security — it’s about creating extraordinary digital experiences that combine convenience, personalization and security,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “We are proud to be recognized by KuppingerCole for our innovation in multiple categories and look forward to announcing more identity-centric advancements in the year ahead.”