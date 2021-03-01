IDEAL Networks, manufacturer of dependable data cable, network, and CCTV test equipment, will be known as TREND Networks from 31st March 2021.

In re-branding to TREND Networks, with a new tagline “Depend on Us”, the company aims to better reflect its vision, mission, goals, and position as a partner providing customers with innovation alongside dependable results, equipment, and support. The name change also consolidates the company’s identity following the acquisition from IDEAL INDUSTRIES, Inc. more than two years ago by CBPE Capital alongside the incumbent management team.

For the name TREND Networks, the firm looks to its rich history in the field of test and measurement. Trend Communications was a telecoms test equipment manufacturer founded in 1965. Over almost four decades, the company launched numerous innovations, from telegraph testers, to telex machines, data transmission analysers and ISDN testers. Trend Communications was acquired by IDEAL Industries in 2004 and later became part of IDEAL Networks.

“Trend Communications was a leading business with a strong reputation and a dedication to delivering industry-firsts. Under the name TREND Networks, we share this same goal,” explains Paul Walsh, CEO for IDEAL Networks.

“However, it’s important for our customers and partners to know that our dedicated team remains unchanged, and that our products, such as LanTEK, are unaffected by the name change – you will still have access to our full range of industry-leading solutions, ” he continues.

In the near future, IDEAL Networks, under its new name, will launch developments which enable its cloud-based platform to support more of its range of leading cable and network testers. The IDEAL AnyWARE Cloud, which will be known as TREND AnyWARE, provides enhanced capabilities for pre-configuration, collaboration, and reporting.

These innovations will join recent product developments such as the unique LanTEK IV cable certifier and recently launched SignalTEK 10G Ethernet Tester.