Ideal Industries has launched the company’s electrical and data catalogue, providing an easy reference guide to all Ideal products in its range.

Available to download from the company’s website, the catalogue is a searchable resource that allows wholesalers, specifiers, contractors and procurement professionals to find what they need from Ideal Industries’ huge range of innovative, quality-assured and value for money products. Many of the products to be found in the catalogue are already best-sellers and market-leaders around the world, and this year’s catalogue also adds Ideal Industries’ latest innovations, which includes the Gen II Lever Connector. Designed to make cable terminations faster and easier than ever, the Gen II Lever Connector will be available from Q3.

General Manager of Ideal Industries EMEA, Brett Smyth comments: “Our website provides a valuable resource for people who want to find out more about our products but sometimes it can be useful to have all the information you need at your fingertips offline too.

“Our catalogue allows our customers to have that facility, discover our product range and find out more about both new and existing products. We are constantly focused on innovation, developing solutions for making electrical installations faster, safer, easier and more consistent, while helping customers to keep their costs down. Providing a downloadable catalogue is one more way in which we can help our customers and we have worked hard to make it as clear and easily navigable as possible.

The catalogue launch comes as Ideal Industries experiences one of its busiest periods of growth and high demand with electrical contractors increasingly seeking products for faster and simpler installation to enable them to catch-up with delayed projects following the pandemic.

“Our catalogue is designed to provide the accurate and useful information needed to help customers select the right products for their needs,” Brett adds. “We believe that quality, functionality and value for money should always go hand in hand and our catalogue brings all of that together in a single location.”