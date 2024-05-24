PagerDuty, a global provider of digital operations management, has introduced new capabilities and upgrades for the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.

The new capabilities are critical to enterprises that are modernising their operations centres, standardising automation practices, transforming incident management, and automating their remote-location operations. Now teams can take advantage of AI and automation and more powerful end-to-end incident management capabilities to anticipate, identify and resolve operational issues more quickly than ever.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines Incident Management, AIOps, Automation, Customer Service Operations and PagerDuty Copilot (early access) into a flexible, easy-to-use platform designed for mission-critical, time-sensitive, high-impact work across IT, DevOps, security and business teams. The platform is enhanced by APIs that allow organisations to integrate with multiple technology stacks, delivering reliable availability for operational transformation.

“To remain competitive, companies must innovate rapidly and deliver an always-on, immediate digital experience that consumers expect. With the massive amount of noise coming in across teams and tools, it’s challenging to act quickly when your teams are mired in antiquated systems and manual processes, especially at scale,” says Jeffrey Hausman, Chief Product Development Officer at PagerDuty.

“The PagerDuty Operations Cloud makes it easy for business and IT leaders to cross the operational chasm by giving them advanced AI and automation capabilities to address some of the most complex, cross-functional processes of enterprise operations, which frees up time and resources to focus on the most mission-critical work to drive their business.”

PagerDuty Copilot (early access) – the generative AI assistant embedded in the PagerDuty Operations Cloud – augments and scales operations teams with AI and automation to manage mission-critical work faster and more effectively. By interpreting the results of automated diagnostics, providing responders with helpful incident context, drafting status updates and generating drafts of post-incident reviews with the click of a button, PagerDuty Copilot allows teams to eliminate time-consuming and repetitive tasks so they can focus on high-priority needs. If the user asks PagerDuty Copilot to generate a post-incident review, it can generate a draft in seconds – reduced from the hours it typically takes.

In addition, PagerDuty Copilot can provide a quick synopsis of the incident through simple prompts, which creates a summary view of the incident. Responders coming into incidents can leverage PagerDuty generative AI to rapidly summarise incident details, Slack notes and customer impact in a moment. PagerDuty Copilot saves responders precious time because they no longer need to spend time collecting dispersed data points and important details.

PagerDuty Operations Console (early access), the latest AIOps offering, serves as a single source of truth on newly created incidents, providing a live, shared view of operational health. Flexible filters ensure issues are immediately discoverable so that network operations centre (NOC) and ITOps teams can triage and take action on issues quickly to minimise business impact and protect customer experience. Teams can accelerate triage and resolution using valuable context surfaced directly in a single view, including the impact of an issue, key insights, the ability to run automated diagnostics, recommended actions, and the ability to predict the next likely incident.

PagerDuty Automation helps organisations standardise operations, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experiences by connecting and automating critical work across teams, systems and environments. PagerDuty Workflow Automation allows both developers and non-developers to fully automate complex and manual operations processes – including human steps such as gathering approvals, making decisions or providing updates – and can leverage runbooks in PagerDuty Runbook Automation as part of the process. As a result, teams reduce risks associated with human error and see dramatic improvements in operational efficiencies.

New capabilities for PagerDuty Runbook Automation enable organizations to build, deploy, run and manage automation jobs at scale to standardize automation across the business. Project-based runner management (early access) helps organisations increase the adoption of automation while allowing each team to operate efficiently within their particular technical requirements and dependencies.

PagerDuty Incident Management – an enterprise-grade solution that unites PagerDuty’s incident management product with the power of Jeli’s innovative post-incident review capabilities into a single end-to-end offering. PagerDuty empowers organisations to standardise processes with guided remediation and automated workflows directly from Slack, turning every incident into an opportunity to learn and improve. The dynamic narrative builder can drag content from Slack directly into post-incident review. Incident analysis is critical to identify patterns for what happened and why so that teams can adjust processes and avoid repeat issues. This sets organisations up with a more proactive approach to managing incidents that can deliver more resilient operations over time.

“Delivering speed and resiliency are key mechanisms to successfully driving growth and customer loyalty,” says Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC. “As organisations scale, they need to implement automation into their operations practices to continue to deliver uninterrupted, consumer-grade digital experiences.”

The PagerDuty Operations Console is currently in early access and will be generally available in Q3 of 2024.