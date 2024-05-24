atNorth, a leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has scooped two significant industry awards.

The business has been awarded the ‘Colocation Provider of the Year’ award at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Awards. atNorth has undertaken a significant expansion strategy in recent years, which has ensured that the business can offer high performance infrastructure at speed and scale. This award reflects the business’ growth journey as it continues to innovate and adapt to technological advancements and client requirements.

atNorth has also won ‘Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year’ at the Tech Capital Awards for its work with client, Shearwater Geoservices. The global marine imaging and processing leader achieved a 92% reduction in CO2 output and an 85% reduction in cost by moving a portion of its UK HPC infrastructure to one of atNorth’s Icelandic data centre sites.

Fuelled by the abundant renewable power sources of the Nordics, atNorth‘s services deliver performance and efficiency for high density workloads in a sustainable way that enables clients to decarbonise their IT footprint and reduce overall costs.

Winners are voted for by a panel of industry experts for both awarding bodies in a process that aims to recognise the outstanding achievements within the digital infrastructure industry.

“We are thrilled to receive these acknowledgments for our data centre services”, says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. “atNorth has experienced significant growth over the last couple of years and this industry recognition is a testament to our dedication to delivering excellence across the board. We are determined to continue decarbonising the world’s most demanding workloads in an efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective way.”

The news follows atNorth’s announcements of colocation clients Crusoe, BNP Paribas and Advania. The business has also received recent recognition from multiple other awarding bodies including; the Datacloud Global Awards, the Energy Awards, TechRound’s Sustainability60 and the UK Green Business Awards.

