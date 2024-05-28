Epsilon Telecommunications, a global interconnectivity provider, has partnered with Neterra, a global telecommunications solutions provider, to expand its network presence in Europe and around the world.

The partnership adds key European cities including Istanbul, Kyiv, Prague, Rome, Sofia, Vienna, Warsaw and Zagreb to Epsilon’s network footprint, as well as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in South America.

Epsilon’s international customers can gain immediate access to these markets without their own physical presence, via its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, Infiny. Local businesses in these markets can also utilise Infiny and its network solutions via these PoPs to access Epsilon’s agile, on-demand global connectivity, accelerating digital transformation across the region.

“This partnership is an opportunity for us to provide more global enterprises with the network and solutions they need to further their digital transformation and gain a competitive edge in the market,” says Mark Daley, Director of Digital Strategy and Business Development at Epsilon. “We’re seeing increasing demands from customers for network reach all across Europe, particularly in Turkey. It’s great to add Istanbul to our global footprint to meet this demand, as well as a number of other high-growth markets across the continent.”

Epsilon’s network ecosystem encompasses 300+ PoPs, and a total of 600+ IX, cloud, SaaS and other technology partners around the world.

“It’s fantastic to work with Epsilon to expand its network and bring the best possible service to customers,” comments Neven Dilkov, CEO at Neterra. “Our robust network connects major cities across Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. We’re looking forward to helping Epsilon to connect its customers across an even wider selection of destinations.”

Epsilon’s NaaS platform, Infiny, provides a suite of on-demand connectivity services to customers across the globe, including Remote Peering, Data Centre Interconnection (DCI), Cloud Connect and Global Inbound Numbers.

