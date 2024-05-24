STULZ, a global mission critical air conditioning specialist, has announced the launch of CyberCool CMU – an innovative new coolant management and distribution unit (CDU) that is designed to maximise heat exchange efficiency in liquid cooling solutions.

Launched at Data Centre World Frankfurt 2024 earlier this week, CyberCool CMU seeks to offer industry-leading levels of energy efficiency, flexibility and reliability within a small footprint, while providing precise control over an entire liquid cooling system.

“The rapid advancement of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has led to a massive increase in data centre rack and server power density,” explains Joerg Desler, Global Director Technology at STULZ. “Central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) are expected to exceed 1000W per processor or higher in the next few years. These processing requirements are placing tremendous demands on data centre cooling systems, and where liquid cooling was once an option, it is rapidly becoming essential.”

CyberCool CMU has been developed to maximise heat exchange by isolating the facilities water system (FWS) and technology cooling system (TCS) elements of a liquid cooling system. This significantly reduces the risk of cross-contamination and leaks, thereby enhancing overall reliability. It also provides precise control over each side of the cooling system, enabling better management of coolant flow rates, temperatures and pressure, which improves overall system efficiency. As it is precision engineered, CyberCool CMU accurately controls the supply temperature and flow rate of the coolant with minimal power consumption.

Comprising premium grade water pumps, plate heat exchangers, water valves and controllers, CyberCool CMU provides a reliable and efficient liquid coolant supply. High liquid coolant quality is ensured through sanitary grade stainless-steel pipelines, and to enhance system compatibility the unit offers a range of structural, electrical and control options including the flexibility to accommodate customer specific configurations and power loads. Alongside a series of standard unit configurations and capacities, this new product line from STULZ can offer a high level of customisation, adapting to specific needs in the DLC market.

Data centres are under increasing pressure to become more sustainable, so CyberCool CMU is designed to seamlessly integrate with ancillary STULZ A/C products, providing an efficient system solution throughout; as well as supporting ASHRAE’s guidelines for water cooling specifications. To achieve the highest standards of reliability and usability, CyberCool CMU’s software and hardware are perfectly harmonised with any liquid cooling solution, while its intuitive touchscreen display provides clear menu navigation. Multiple variable speed pumps provide adaptation to required liquid flow rates alongside energy efficiency gains as well as build in redundancy.

Joerg concludes, “The transition to liquid cooling in data centres is well underway and we are confident that CyberCool CMU can meet the heat transfer demands of these systems sustainably, efficiently, reliably and flexibly.”

