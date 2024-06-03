Object First, the provider of the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam, today announced increased storage capacity up to 192TB on a single Ootbi node that unlocks up to 768TB of usable immutable backup storage per cluster.

The latest release allows customers to manage storage capacity more efficiently and back up data more securely without sacrificing performance. The 192TB version of Ootbi joins the existing 64TB and 128TB appliances, all of which are interoperable.

“This announcement reinforces Object First’s commitment to innovation and meeting customers’ need for secure, adaptable storage capacity,” says Eric Schott, Chief Product Officer, Object First. “Support for more immutable storage allows customers to scale with the growing demands of modern environments while protecting data against the risks of threats like ransomware. The continuous integration with Veeam’s 12.1.2 release allows for even greater backup storage capacities beyond 3PB as part of a Veeam backup repository.”

The ever-expanding quantity of private and commercial data is plagued by security threats. This means organisations need larger, more secure backup storage targets to accommodate larger workloads and infrastructures. Ootbi satisfies today’s need for flexible sizing by allowing organisations to expand their lab easily with a larger footprint, while maintaining the highest standards for security and ransomware resilience with additional tamper-proofing and security hardening.

Key new capabilities of Ootbi’s 1.5 release and 192TB appliance include:

• Size: Ootbi now supports up to 192TB on a single node, unlocking up to 768TB of usable immutable backup storage per cluster.

• Scale: Continuous integration with Veeam’s 12.1.2 release enables greater backup storage capacities beyond 3PB as Ootbi clusters can now be used as multiple extents in a Veeam scale-out backup repository (SOBR).

• Security: Continuous third-party security testing and validation of Ootbi 1.5 further improves Object First’s out-of-the-box hardening, including additional support for network time security (NTS) time service options and named admins.

“Ootbi’s 192TB appliance and the 1.5 release advance our mission to provide secure, simple, and powerful on-premises backup storage that is tailored for the specific needs of Veeam customers,” notes David Bennett, CEO, Object First. “We’re able to offer three different storage capacity sizes without compromising configuration, performance, or security, giving customers the best storage for Veeam.”

Johnny Yu, Research Manager at IDC, adds, “Immutable, impenetrable backup storage remains a crucial component to cyber resilience, as IDC research found that criminals attempted to destroy their targets’ backup and recovery capabilities in roughly half of occurrences. Ootbi’s third party-validated security measures and ‘no delete button’ directly address this line of attack.”

Ootbi version 1.5 is generally available today, while general availability of the Ootbi 192TB appliance is expected worldwide in August 2024.



VeeamON 2024 attendees can get a first look at the latest Ootbi features from Object First at booth G2.

