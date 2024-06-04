NordicEPOD, a manufacturing firm that specialises in the fabrication and integration of standardised power modules designed for the data centre industry, has successfully secured a strategic commercial investment from both CTS Nordics, a dedicated data centre design and build company, and Eaton, the global intelligent power management company.

NordicEPOD helps reduce the complexity, cost and lead times associated with the construction of new data centres, which is vitally important for its customers as the industry undergoes surging growth. Each EPOD, built to the same standard design, contains all the critical power, backup, cooling and control systems, such as Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPSs), switchgear and power distribution that can support the supply of up to 2MW of electrical power. The EPOD is engineered and placed between the power grid and the data centre’s critical IT infrastructure that it protects. All EPODs that leave the factory will be fully digitally enabled and receive Level 1 to 3 Commissioning, allowing for superior integration and operations.

Morten Molven, General Manager, NordicEPOD, comments, “We are delighted to be partnering with Eaton. Their global reach and commitment to NordicEPOD will help us to upscale significantly, so that we can manufacture with security of supply and ensure our clients’ project requirements are fully met. Eaton’s current and evolving technology is the perfect fit for our EPOD design.”

CTS Nordics is a dedicated data centre design and build company that specialises in new building design and construction methods. They provide data centre operators in the Nordic region a standardised and rapidly deployable, cost-effective approach for the design, construction and commissioning of data centres.

As a result of this agreement, output from the existing NordicEPOD factory in Oslo will be increased with immediate effect, and a larger factory in Oslo will open in August to service a current orderbook through its capacity of over 500MW of EPODs per year. Plans for a further factory in Europe, at a location yet to be confirmed, are already under discussion.

Ciarán Forde, Vice President, Strategic Accounts and Alliances at Eaton, notes, “NordicEPOD already belongs to our xModular partner programme, and this deal cements that relationship. What is unique is how CTS Nordics and NordicEPOD have aligned to positively disrupt the status quo and drive new levels of value to data centre operators. Both companies were formed to serve, and focus entirely on, the data centre industry. This has shaped how they operate and has resulted in engineered solutions like none other. This is the level of innovation and scale needed to meet the market needs.”

For more from Eaton, click here.