Nasuni has announced the appointment of Asim Zaheer as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Asim will be responsible for scaling Nasuni’s global go-to-market strategy as the company enters its next phase of growth. It also announced the appointment of Matthew Grantham as Head of Worldwide Partners, and Curt Douglas as Vice President of Sales for its western region.

The new appointments come as demand for hybrid cloud storage with distributed file shares and safeguards against ransomware continues to grow rapidly. According to Gartner, consumption-based storage models will triple their stake in total enterprise storage capacity in the next five years and all storage solutions will include active cyber defence and recovery capabilities by 2028.

“In my conversations with customers, it is clear that enterprises need to replace traditional hardware-based file storage and data protection systems with a scalable cloud-native solution,” says Asim. “Nasuni is a clear leader in the rapidly growing category of hybrid cloud storage and has the leading product in this accelerating market. I am thrilled to help expand its global footprint at such an exciting time for the company.”

Asim brings over 25 years of technology marketing experience from companies of all sizes. Prior to Nasuni, he served as CMO of Glassbox and spent more than 10 years as CMO of Hitachi Vantara, helping launch the company and drive its multibillion dollar IT business.

“Legacy file systems simply aren’t enough for the demands of today’s enterprises, which require cloud migration, advanced ransomware protection, and hybrid workforce support,” says Nasuni President, David Grant. “Asim’s wealth of experience and the expertise Matthew and Curt bring to their roles will help propel Nasuni forward as we bring much-needed disruption to traditional file infrastructure and strategically grow our market share in the US and Europe.”

With over 20 years of experience managing customer and partner relationships, Matthew Grantham brings wide-ranging expertise to his role leading Nasuni’s partner program. Previously, Matthew served as Global Vice President of Channel Sales for Hyperscience, and executive channel leadership positions at TenFold, Fuze and others.

Curt Douglas also joins Nasuni, where he’ll lead the company’s western sales region. With over 20 years of experience specialising in enterprise technology, Curt previously led the west and central US commercial business initiatives at Nutanix, in addition to senior sales roles at NetApp, IBM and EMC.