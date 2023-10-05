Colohouse is merging TurnKey Internet’s hosting and dedicated server offering into the Colohouse brand and services portfolio. This strategic move comes from TurnKey Internet’s acquisition in 2021 to align with Colohouse’s broader compute, connectivity and cloud strategy.

With the integration of dedicated servers and hosting services into its core brand portfolio, Colohouse aims to enhance its ability to meet the diverse needs of its growing customer base. Including TurnKey Internet’s servers and services is a testament to Colohouse’s dedication to delivering comprehensive and impactful solutions for its customers and prospects in key markets and edge locations.

Products: Dedicated bare metal servers, enterprise series dedicated servers, cloud VPS servers, control panel offerings and licensing

Colohouse servers will be available in these data centres: Miami, Colorado Springs, Chicago, Orangeburg, Albany and Amsterdam

Client centre: The support team will be available to assist customers 24/7/365 through a single support portal online, or via email and phone, as well as live chat

Compliance and security are a top priority for its customers. In Autumn of 2023, it will have its first combined SOC audit for all of its data centre locations, including dedicated servers and hosting. This will be available for request on its website upon completion of the audit

“When I accepted the job of CEO at Colohouse, my vision was, and still is, to build a single platform company that provides core infrastructure but also extends past just colocation, cloud, or bare metal. We recognise that businesses today require flexible options to address their IT infrastructure needs. This is a step for us to create an ecosystem within Colohouse that gives our customers room to test their applications instantly or have a solution for backups and migrations with the same provider. The same provider that knows the nuances of a customer’s IT infrastructure, like colocation or cloud, can also advise or assist that same customer with alternative solutions that enhance their overall IT infrastructure,” shares Jeremy Pease, CEO of Colohouse.

All products are currently available on the website. TurnKey Internet customers will not be impacted by the transition.