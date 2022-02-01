Panduit has announced the promotion of Marc Naese to Chief Commercial Officer. A long-time company executive, Naese most recently served as senior vice president of the company’s Network Infrastructure business unit. In this newly created position, he will report directly to Panduit President & CEO, Shannon McDaniel.

“Now more than ever, organisations across industries and geographies are looking to us for strategies and solutions to support digital transformation, overcome disruption brought on by the pandemic, achieve sustainability commitments and more. Marc has both the vision and expertise required to position our customers and our company for continued growth and success,” says McDaniel.

Throughout his 16 years at Panduit, Naese has played a critical role in shaping the company’s technology strategy and has been a driving force behind the global alignment of its commercial strategy. In this new role, Naese will lead global go-to-market strategy including sales and product development. He also will focus on ensuring that Panduit continues to deliver a best-in-class experience for employees, partners, and customers.

“I am excited by this opportunity and look forward to continued collaboration across the business to bring to market the solutions and products that enable our customers and partners to achieve their business goals,” said Naese.