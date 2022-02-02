CENTIEL UK has been named as a finalist for the Tomorrow’s FM Awards 2022. The awards, which have been running for more than a decade, recognise the finest solutions and products the industry has to offer. CENTIEL has been nominated for its complete containerised UPS solution which can be used both inside and outside buildings to deploy self-contained mini data centres rapidly.



Louis McGarry, sales and marketing director, CENTIEL UK confirms: “It is a great honour for the containerised UPS solution we offer to be named as a finalist for these prestigious awards. Instead of incurring the significant cost of a new building, uniquely, we can convert a 20-foot shipping container and supply this as a secure UPS plant room. No planning permission is necessary, and installation can occur quickly: in around a month, but in less than a week if necessary. A containerised UPS offers a pay-as-you-grow approach and containers can be used like Lego blocks to expand as required.



“The containerised UPS solution can be equipped with Centiel’s industry leading true modular UPS CumulusPower known for its industry leading availability of 99.9999999%. Centiel’s modular UPS takes full advantage of floor to ceiling space and also allows the inclusion of an input terminal to accept cables from above via steel wire armored (SWA) to utilize every inch of space. Bespoke battery rack design also ensures ease of access and maintenance. Where space is a premium, a purpose-built shipping container can provide a complete, customised, rapid and cost-effective solution to power protection needs.”



“The final winners will be decided by public vote, so we’d like to invite everyone to support CENTIEL’s nomination for our containerised UPS solution, by casting your vote by 14 March 2022”



CENTIEL is a Swiss-based technology company designing, manufacturing, and delivering industry-leading power protection solutions for critical facilities. Its three-phase true modular UPS, CumulusPower known for its 99.9999999% (nine, nines) availability has now been installed in data centres and comms rooms in over 60 countries across five continents. More than 50 MW of critical power loads are now protected with CumulusPower in locations across the world including: the UK, Singapore, Australia, Germany, Spain, the Czech Republic, and the Channel Islands.