SpaceDC is working with JLL to build a secure, resilient, network rich, data centre called MNL1, which will be situated in Cainta, part of Greater Manila. The green data centre will be fully powered with renewable energy – wind, geothermal – and is slated to open in 2022.

At 43,000m2, MNL1 will be the largest hyperscale data centre campus in the Philippines, and will deliver 72MW of critical power. With an outstanding PUE of 1.3, MNL1 will also lead in terms of energy efficiency and design, to minimize carbon footprint.

SpaceDC CEO, Darren Hawkins says, “The Philippines ranks second in terms of data centre growth in Southeast Asia. With only 47MW of available capacity in the country it is a dramatically underserved market. We are excited to be a first mover in a new market where we see our customers are investing heavily in.”

“SpaceDC is in the right place at the right time to take advantage of the strong customer interest we are seeing in the Philippines. MNL1’s design is setting new standards in terms of technology, quality and operational excellence in the Philippines.” comments Ralph Davidvon, Executive Director, Data Centre Services for JLL, the appointed project construction manager.