ColoHouse has recently announced its latest expansion in Miami in response to the growing market demand. The latest ColoHouse Miami data hall, MIA3, will provide over 500kw of power and an additional 6,000 square feet of data centre space. ColoHouse’s Miami original data halls, MIA1and MIA2, total 24,000 square feet on the 4th floor of 36 NE 2nd Street in Miami, Florida.

The ColoHouse Miami facility is the second most connected facility in Florida. For the last twelve years, ColoHouse has been able to provide international enterprises and local businesses reliable infrastructure paired with best in-class customer service. With this expansion, ColoHouse can provide customers with tailored infrastructure solutions and scalable options in addition to a new comprehensive cloud, metal, and add-on services like security and VOIP.

“Our Miami location sits in one of the world’s largest connection hubs linking the United States and Latin America markets. Our expansion further into the market is a great opportunity for our customers to expand their global footprint,” says Kevin Reed, interim CEO of ColoHouse.

“For a long time, customers have been asking for an option that can accommodate their business needs as their demand in the Miami market grows. The need for connectivity to South America makes Miami a crucial location for any global company,” comments John Bonczek of ColoHouse and fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty.

“With our latest expansion, we will be meeting the needs of our existing customer base and be an attractive opportunity for companies that are looking to expand their footprint and maximise their data centre space and connectivity.”