Michael joins boxxe during a period of consistent growth, with the company focused on expanding the benefits of digital transformation across a range of industries. He brings a wealth of experience from directly within the Public Sector where he has developed a practical and extensive understanding of the challenges organisations face in delivering and utilising complex IT solutions.

His goals as Public Sector Sales Director include continuing to deliver a people-focused approach building on a positive environment where everyone can develop and succeed in achieving individual and shared goals, alongside increasing boxxe’s market share – aiming for boxxe to be the number one choice for public sector clients when choosing a solutions provider to support their IT goals.

Michael has become increasingly passionate about the role of digital transformation – believing that the pandemic highlighted the potential technological change can have.

“Over the last few years we have seen first-hand the way technology has helped and supported the Public Sector to not only improve lives but save lives and make a difference to everyone in extremely challenging times. In this industry we have the opportunity to help the government make the country a safer place to live, improve public services and increase the engagement with citizens on a level that has historically never been possible before.”

Having watched boxxe’s transition into an incredibly people-focused brand he believes joining the company will allow him to make real change – tapping into the positivity, enthusiasm and collective spirit that the team exudes.

Phil Doye, CEO, boxxe, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our team. The public sector needs to accelerate their digital transformation, to reduce cost, enhance delivery and transform real lives. Michael brings a hard-hitting, dynamic approach that’s going to dramatically enhance boxxe’s offer to the market to support these needs. It’s our aim to help the Public Sector thrive through digital transformation and Michael’s expertise will continue to pave the way for us to do so.”

The company’s B Corp journey and community days were also key factors that drew Michael to this new role, recognising the company’s commitment to the belief that individually and collectively we all need to play our part in making the environment and our community a better place for everyone.

Michael adds: “It is clear that in today’s market more and more employees are looking to work for an organisation that aligns to their personal values. The public sector is also prioritising CSR as an integral element in choosing partners when awarding government contracts.”