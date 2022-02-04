Mitsubishi Electric is once again exhibiting at the Data Centre World exhibition from the 2nd to 3rd March 2022 at the London Excel, promoting its advanced range Data Centre Solutions.

At the event, Mitsubishi Electric will be showcasing its product range designed exclusively for the unique working environments of IT cooling rooms, where constant temperature and humidity levels with wide variations are business critical all year round.

On the stand, the team will also demonstrate how real-time data visualisation and smart insights can be used to help proactively optimise power and cooling. By giving organisations a real-time, detailed look into the operations of their data centres, Mitsubishi Electric’s IT Cooling range can also assist in reducing both the carbon footprint and the cost of running data centres.

Automation Systems Division (ASD), suppliers of data visualisation, energy management and a host of other operational software to data centres, will be sharing the stand. The company’s ICONICS software will be on display – which supports manufacturing companies, building owners, facility managers and government organisations to reduce the cost of design, building, deployment and maintenance.

Simon Prichard, Product Strategy Manager says “Our expertise in the air conditioning sector has enabled us to deliver increasingly energy efficient and diverse solutions to the IT cooling market, and the smart insights we can provide are helping to go further with both cost and energy efficiency. With the expertise from ASD, Mitsubishi Electric had the perfect base for building our IT Cooling range infrastructure, and we’re delighted to be sharing a stand with them this year at Data Centre World”.

Mitsubishi Electric’s IT Cooling range also includes perimeter units and rack and door cooling solutions.

Come and visit stand D460 to learn more about our diverse solutions and how we can help you grow your business.