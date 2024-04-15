maincubes, a European data centre developer and operator, has announced the appointment of Martin Murphy as its new Chief Operating Officer. He joins maincubes’ management team to lead internal operations, spearhead customer success and manage the smooth transition of new sites and capacity into live sites. The addition of Murphy also strengthens the company’s operational performance and complements maincubes’ ESG initiatives as the company executes on its international growth.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join maincubes and contribute to the success of the company. There is a huge growth opportunity for maincubes to benefit from the unprecedented tailwinds in the data centre industry and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience in order to support maincubes’ growth ambitions,” summarises Murphy.

Martin brings more than 20 years of experience across various leadership roles in the data centre industry. Most recently, he served as President EMEA at Salute Mission Critical – a global, full lifecycle data centre services provider for leading data centre companies – where he joined following the acquisition of AMS Helix, a data centre focused project management and consulting company Martin co-founded in 2021 and led as CEO. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer of CBRE Data Centre Solutions, with responsibility for services provided to 800+ data centres globally.

“Martin is an accomplished leader and is recognised globally for his impressive track record,” says Oliver Menzel, CEO and Founder of maincubes. “With his experience spanning various roles across the data centre industry, Martin brings a wealth of international experience driving efficient operations and development of data centres and further manifests maincubes’ position as a leading European data centre operator. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

“Martin’s appointment to the management board is in line with maincubes’ growth and international strategy and the goal of establishing the company as a premier data centre operator for public, global hyperscale and cloud customers. He brings an impressive track record and invaluable insights and experience from his various leadership roles across the data centre industry,” adds Zahl Limbuwala, Executive Chairman of the Advisory Board at maincubes and Operating Partner at DTCP.

Murphy succeeds Stephan Harren, who has served as maincubes’ COO since 2022. “Stephan has been a dedicated leader and we’re thankful. He will continue in a senior role, working closely with Martin and playing an important role in the continued growth and success of maincubes,” adds Menzel.

