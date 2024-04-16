Macquarie Data Centres, an Australian data centre provider that’s part of Macquarie Technology Group, has signed an agreement to acquire the land and buildings on which its Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus is built as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

The $174 million (£139m) agreement with data centre real estate investment trust, Keppel DC REIT, comes following Macquarie Data Centres securing state-significant development approval to construct its largest ever data centre, IC3 Super West. The new facility brings its flagship data centre campus up to a potential 63MW (megawatts) and is being built specifically to cater to high-density Cloud and AI workloads, including liquid cooling capacity. The deal is part of the leading providers’ wider expansion plans which are strategically prioritising growth in Sydney’s North Zone.

David Hirst, Group Executive of Macquarie Data Centres, says, “Only purpose built, high-density data centres will be able to cater to the evolving requirements of Cloud and AI workloads. And, when it comes to Australia’s critical infrastructure industries, data sovereignty is going to be one of, if not the most, significant consideration for developing these capabilities”.

He continues, “This strategic acquisition is the start of Macquarie Data Centres’ multi-campus acquisition plans. Combined with our Australian ownership and sovereign credentials provides future-proofed capacity for our customers now and into the future”.

A recent report predicted 70% of enterprises adopting generative AI will cite digital sovereignty as a top criterion for selecting cloud services by 2027. The Australian Government has also underscored the development of sovereign capabilities as one of its six ‘cyber shields’ to make Australia a world leader in cyber security in its 2023-2030 Cyber Security Strategy.

The Macquarie Park Data Centre Campus is one of three of its campuses in Australia, alongside their Canberra Bunker Campus and Sydney CBD Campus. All of which are Certified Strategic by the Australian Federal Government.

For more from Macquarie Data Centres, click here.