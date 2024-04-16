RF Code, a provider of autonomous critical Asset Management Lifecycle and Environmental Monitoring solutions, has announced a worldwide strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, a pioneer in digital transformation for energy management and automation.

Through the partnership, RF Code’s intelligent software-enabled wire-free hardware is integrated with Schneider Electric’s data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) solution, EcoStruxure IT. The outcome of this integration eliminates costly error-prone and manual processes and ensures 99% accurate asset tracking and chain of custody data in real-time.

“Building upon EcoStruxure IT’s existing partner ecosystem, this integration provides real-time visibility into asset data for both IT and facilities managers, enabling a key next step in automated service deliveries and data centre service optimisation,” says Kevin Brown, Senior Vice President, EcoStruxure Solutions, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric. “We’re excited about the integration of our EcoStruxure IT DCIM solution with RF Code and continue on the path towards holistic management of IT and facilities.”

Easy to install and configure, RF Code’s solution includes patented real-time, wire-free sensor technology integrated with RF Code CenterScape software, a simple and easy-to-use cloud-based asset management portal.

Dale Quayle, CEO, RF Code, adds, “At RF Code, we are constantly enhancing the breadth and depth of our active, wire-free RFID sensors and CenterScape software to help enterprise data centres mitigate risks and reduce costs through automation and real-time critical asset intelligence. Our partnership with Schneider Electric will accelerate our ambition to provide organisations with a complete solution for data centres to improve efficiencies, sustainability, and profitability.”

