Autodesk, a provider of software offerings for architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing industries, has announced that customers now have the choice to store their project data primarily in the Australia region. As of today, a new data storage location for select Autodesk Construction Cloud products is now operational in Australia.

“The launch of the Australia region data storage location supports Autodesk’s regionalisation strategy for our cloud offerings,” says Sumit Oberoi, Industry Strategy Manager, Asia Pacific at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “Having a local data storage option for select Autodesk Construction Cloud services gives our customers more choice with respect to the primary storage of their project data and helps them meet their data residency preferences.”

Data plays a crucial role in the construction industry. It enables better planning, efficient execution, and effective management of construction projects. With accurate data, companies can make better informed decisions about resource allocation, cost estimation, time management, and risk assessment. By providing its customers with more choice for primary storage of their project data, Autodesk is enabling customers to get a better handle on their data strategies.

Steven Bloomer, Regional Information Management Lead at GHD (an Autodesk customer), adds, “Hosting Autodesk Construction Cloud in Australia supports our strong focus on data. Secure and effective management of data is a priority for every client we work with and where that project data is stored is critical. This can impact how we enable a collaborative and interconnected common data environment for Australian-based projects. Autodesk establishing Australia as a storage region for project data gives us the option of a local native solution for the Autodesk product stack used in our project delivery”.

The new regional data storage in Australia aims to empower customers with choice. With three global data storage locations available for select Autodesk Construction Cloud products, customers can choose where to primarily store their project data, prioritising trust and control. It also offers reduced latency. With the Australian server, customers in the region can enjoy optimised performance through reduced latency when working within the region for these select services.

Autodesk says that its launch of a data storage option in Australia underscores its commitment to supporting customers in the region, offering them greater control of their project data and helping optimise performance for their projects.

For further information about Autodesk’s new regional offering in Australia, click here.