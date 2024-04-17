Data Clean Corporation has today announced its acquisition of DC Canada, a provider of decontamination services for critical environments focused on data centres across Canada.

The transaction marks Data Clean’s fourth strategic acquisition since it was acquired by Angeles Equity Partners, a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation. Through the acquisition, Data Clean extends its contamination control capabilities and further penetrates another critical and rapidly growing data centre market.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, DC Canada has provided specialty decontamination removal and control services since 2002. Data Clean believes DC Canada has cultivated an exceptional reputation, attributed to the high quality of its staff and the services it offers to hyperscalers, internet service providers, colocation facilities, and enterprise data centre clients.

Rich Hill, President of Data Clean, comments, “DC Canada’s unwavering commitment to excellence for their clients resonates deeply with Data Clean’s values. Together, we combine decades of expertise with innovative technology designed to deliver sustainable solutions for controlled environment decontamination in the North American market.”

DC Canada Founder, Bob Isbister, adds, “When our family decided to enter this partnership, we found in Data Clean the same commercial confidence, dedication to growth, and loyalty to clients as DC Canada. We believe Data Clean is the ideal partner to provide us with the resources to capitalise on the next generation of opportunities in Canada’s data centre sector.”

This acquisition represents another step in Data Clean’s strategy to grow within key domestic and international markets, further expanding Data Clean’s operational capabilities and improving its geographic service coverage with an experienced team of technicians as well as tenured, blue-chip customers.

“The combination with DC Canada accelerates Data Clean’s strategy to expand its service offering and geographic reach within the critical environment decontamination sector,” notes Frank Spelman, Managing Director at Angeles Equity Partners. “We are excited about Data Clean’s growth prospects, driven by AI applications, edge computing growth, and cloud capacity expansion across the North American data centre market.”

Huck Bouma PC served as legal advisor to Data Clean, and Alvarez & Marsal LLC served as financial and accounting advisor. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.